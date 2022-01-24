Women’s Basketball Slotted at No. 24 in AP Poll

OXFORD, Miss. – As one of the nation’s hottest teams and off to its best start in SEC play in 12 seasons, Ole Miss has found itself ranked No. 24 in this week’s Associated Press Poll. This is the first ranking for Ole Miss since the Rebels came in at No. 22 in the poll, January 22, 2007.

“It means a lot for the program. Personally, not for me so much, just because there’s so much more basketball we have to go. But for the program it means a lot. For these players it means a lot,” said head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin . “You know why? Because this is why they came here to just change…be legendary.”

The Rebels are in the midst of a historic season, as Ole Miss rattled off 13 straight wins from mid-November to early January for the third longest win streak in program history. With two victories against ranked opponents against then No. 18 South Florida and this past Sunday at No. 23 Kentucky, Ole Miss jumped into the poll and sits tied at second in SEC standings.

Ole Miss will head to South Carolina Thursday for its first test as a ranked opponent against the No. 1 Gamecocks. The tip time and broadcast information will be announced later this week.

