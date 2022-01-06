By Erlene Smith

But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40: 31.

Today many people are waiting for something to happen: Waiting to get out of school, waiting for the wedding day, waiting for the baby to come, waiting for a better job, waiting for tests results, waiting for the economy to get better, waiting for finances to improve, waiting for cancer treatments to end, waiting for retirement.

Sometimes waiting makes time seem to go slowly, and we get impatient. During these times, we need hope. How can we have hope while we are waiting? We can have hope by developing an optimistic attitude and by learning to have patience. We need to believe that the outcome we are waiting for will be positive.

Hebrews 6:11-12 tells us: “And we desire that every one of you do shew the same diligence to the full assurance of hope unto the end: That ye be not slothful, but followers of them who through faith and patience inherit the promises.”

When we have faith and patience and wait with a positive attitude, we can claim wonderful promises that God has given and in claiming these promises, we can endure the waiting with hope. We need to remember Psalm 27:14: “Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say n the Lord.”

God holds our lives and circumstances in His hands. He loves us and cares for us. God assures us of his concern in Jeremiah 29:11-12: “I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. (Hope)

Prayer: Thank You, Lord, for giving us hope and endurance while we are waiting. Thank You for loving us.