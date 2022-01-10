Unrestrained Driver Killed in Washington Parish Crash

Angie – Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on January 09, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a three vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21 south of Angie in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Brian Nichols of Angie.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2015 Nissan Titan, driven by 45-year-old Dorman Kellis III of Bogalusa, was southbound on LA Hwy 21. At the same time, Nichols was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 21 in a 2017 Chevrolet Impala. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan Titan crossed the centerline and impacted head-on with the Chevrolet Impala. After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Shortly after the initial impact, a third vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Maxima that was also southbound on LA Hwy 21 impacted the disabled Impala in the southbound lane.

Nichols was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Kellis III was unrestrained and sustained moderate injuries. The driver of the Nissan Maxima was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. Kellis III and the driver of the Maxima were transported to a local hospital. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save lives and reduce injuries in crashes.