Unrestrained Driver Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Amite – This morning, shortly after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-55 south of LA Hwy 16 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified male.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2008 Toyota Scion was northbound on I-55. At the same time, a 2007 Peterbilt Car Hauler was northbound on I-55 in front of the Toyota. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota impacted the rear of the Peterbilt. After initial impact, the Toyota exited the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Toyota impacted a tree.

The driver of the Toyota was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt was properly restrained and was not injured. The driver of the Peterbilt was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

