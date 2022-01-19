Timothy Mickle named to Northwest’s Fall 2021 President’s List

Published 9:18 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022

By Special to the Item

SENATOBIA, MS (01/12/2022)– Timothy Mickle of Picayune is among the list of distinguished Northwest Mississippi Community College students to be recognized for earning a place on the President’s List for their outstanding academic performance during the Fall 2021 semester.

The President’s List includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.75 or better average in a four-point system.

Northwest offers the pre-requisites students need to prepare for a four-year degree at any of Mississippi’s colleges and universities. Northwest also offers more than 30 Career and Technical programs designed to teach students the practical skills needed for a wide variety of jobs in the workforce.

The deadline to register for online full-term classes and the semester’s first mini-term for Spring 2022 is Wednesday, Jan. 19. Registration for the semester’s second mini-term begins Wednesday, March 2, and ends on Tuesday, March 8.

For more information, visit the Northwest website at northwestms.edu.

