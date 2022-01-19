Timothy Mickle named to Northwest’s Fall 2021 President’s List

SENATOBIA, MS (01/12/2022)– Timothy Mickle of Picayune is among the list of distinguished Northwest Mississippi Community College students to be recognized for earning a place on the President’s List for their outstanding academic performance during the Fall 2021 semester.

The President’s List includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.75 or better average in a four-point system.

