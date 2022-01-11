Tickets on sale for NBC The Sing-Off winner Committed and Mississippi Symphony Orchestra

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Two musical events will launch the Spring 2022 schedule of performances held at Pearl River Community College’s Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts.

Committed, a R&B/Pop singing group, will perform Friday at 6 p.m. The group won Season 2 of the NBC hit musical competition The Sing-Off and is considered one of the top a cappella groups in the country. Tickets are $12 per person.



The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will return to PRCC on Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. They have performed at PRCC since the Brownstone Center opened in 2013 and are a highly anticipated event each year. Tickets are $22 for Orchestra seating or $17 for balcony seats.

Tickets for each event can be purchased at prcc.edu/brownstone/events or by calling 601-403-1180. Purchases are for assigned seats chosen at the time of purchase. A discount is given for groups of 11 or more tickets.

FUTURE EVENTS

· “A Journey Through Black Music” featuring 2021 Grammy Music Educator of the Year Jeffrey Murdock & “Triumph” — Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.



· Spring Variety Show — Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.



· The Little Mermaid — April 7 & 8 at 7 p.m.; April 9 at 2 p.m.



· Wind Ensemble & Concert Band — April 12 at 7 p.m.



· JazzCats & The Voices — April 21 at 7 p.m.

For more information about safety protocols in place at PRCC, please visit prcc.edu/coronavirus.