Three Unrestrained Children Injured in I-59 Crash

Pearl River – On Jan. 26, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-59 north of Pearl River in St. Tammany Parish. The crash resulted in five injuries. Two adults suffered serious to moderate injuries and three children sustained moderate injuries.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 was southbound on I-59. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway to the right and impacted a large tree.

The driver was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. The front seat passenger was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries. There were three unrestrained children under the age of 10 in the vehicle, all of whom sustained moderate injuries. All five occupants were transported to area hospitals. Impairment is not suspected and this crash remains under investigation.

Every occupant in a motor vehicle is required by Louisiana law to be properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. It is a proven fact that car seats and booster seats save lives and prevent injuries. Child safety seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. However, approximately 3 out of 4 car seats are not used correctly. This misuse rate can be attributed to the wide variety of car seats available, the range of children’s weights and heights, and the vast array of vehicles in today’s market.

Troop L is a nationally recognized Child Seat Fitting Station. Certified car seat technicians are available every Tuesday from 2p-5p at 2600 North Causeway Blvd. in Mandeville, no appointment needed. If you have questions about your child’s seat or just want to make sure your seat is installed correctly, please visit Troop L. You can also visit: Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to find the nearest fitting station in your area. Please view all statewide events and updated safety information at BuckleUpLouisiana.