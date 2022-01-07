By Shannon Marshall

I overheard a man saying his New Year’s Resolution. He said, “this year, I am going to start doing the best I can do.” You know, that is all God ask of any of us. What if we did the best we could do at whatever we were doing?

The book of Judges is a cyclical book. The nation of Israel would get in trouble, God would raise up a judge, and the judge would deliver the nation. Then Israel would repeat the cycle over and over again.

One of the judges God raised up was Shamgar. “After him was Shamgar the son of Anath, who killed six hundred men of the Philistines with an ox goad; and he also delivered Israel. Here are three things that will affect anywhere you are and whatever you are doing.

First, he did the best he could. Why didn’t he kill more Philistines than 600? Because 600 was all they were. Shamgar didn’t have to be asked. He was just aware of the need of the moment and he answered by stepping up and doing what he could. He did his best.

Second, he did the best he could with what he had. He used what was already in his hand, an ox goad. An ox goad was used for helping a lazy ox that laid down on the job change it’s mind and get up. It had a pointed end that was used to “goad” the ox. The Bible is full of examples of people using what they had. The poor widow gave the two mites that she had. The lady used the perfume she had to anoint Jesus’ head. The widow in 2 Kings used the cup of oil to pay off her debts. Use what you already have.

Third, he did the best he could, with what he had, for the Glory of God. Doing everything we can as unto the Lord for the glory of God is a real plan, a real purpose, a real promise, and a real praise. Happy New Year! Let us all do the best we can.