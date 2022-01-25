Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department releases information on chase involving stolen police vehicle

On January 24, 2022 at approximately 9:30 pm, TPSO was notified of the pursuit of a stolen McComb, MS police unit which was southbound on I-55 headed for our jurisdiction. TPSO deputies were dispatched and assisted LSP in stopping the high speed vehicle, which was traveling upwards of 130 miles per hour.

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that spike strips were deployed at the Wardline exit, which caused the stolen vehicle to stop before approaching I-12. Upon the stop, the suspect fled the crashed vehicle and was then apprehended by K-9 Ace. The subject was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile.