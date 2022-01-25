Stephen Ross Knowles of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Friday January 21, 2022, at the age of 60.

Stephen was a longtime resident of Carriere and a member of Parkview Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Knowles; mother, Carolyn Lott; son, Stephen Knowles (Whitney); daughter, Angela Leonhard (Josh); brothers, William Knowles (Sandy) of Pella, Iowa, Henry Knowles (Karen) of Chalmette, Louisiana, Richard Knowles of Theodore, Alabama, and Robert Lott (Cerenity) of Slidell, Louisiana; sisters, Kimberly Brooks of Theodore, Alabama and Tonya Crisp (Darren) of Picayune, Mississippi; and six grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Orville Knowles.

Celebration of Life will be held by family 2:00 p.m. Saturday February 12, 2022, at Parkview Baptist Church Officiated by Bro. Phil Pearson. Food to Follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.