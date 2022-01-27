St. Tammany Fire District works collision on I-59 near Pearl River County

Published 9:40 am Thursday, January 27, 2022

By Special to the Item

According to a social media post by the St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11,  at approximately 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11 along with other agencies from Louisiana and Mississippi responded to a single vehicle crash on I-59 south bound near mile marker 9.
Upon arrival, personnel found a single vehicle into the trees with five patients trapped. All five patients were extricated and transported by ground and air ambulance to hospitals in New Orleans. Information about the conditions of any of the patients was said to be unavailable in the post.
The interstate has since been opened and all fire service apparatus and personnel have cleared the scene.

