Spring Hill College Announces Return to Masks on Campus

Spring Hill College administration has continued to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates in Mobile and surrounding counties. With recent increases in local infections, the College has announced a return to wearing masks on campus effective Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Masks will be required indoors for classrooms, meetings and all indoor activities for students, faculty, staff and visitors.

E. Joseph Lee, Ph.D., President of Spring Hill College said, “Our number one priority is keeping our campus community safe and healthy. With the recent increase in local transmission rates and hospitalizations, we feel now is a good time to update our mask policy. We are confident in the safety protocols we have established on campus and will continue to update them as needed.”

MASKS REQUIRED:

Masks are required for meetings, indoor activities or in offices.

Masks are required in all campus dining areas and the cafeteria.

Masks are still required for St. Joseph Chapel and Sodality Chapel. This applies not only to Mass or worship services but for weddings and special events as well.

Our athletic conferences still require masks for attendees, so please have a mask on hand and adhere to any of the current mask regulations for these events.

The College encourages all staff, faculty, and students to become fully vaccinated as protection against COVID-19, and will continue to offer testing and host vaccination clinics. For more info visit our website, shc.edu/covid.

