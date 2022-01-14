Softball season starts Feb. 1

PERKINSTON — New Mississippi Gulf Coast softball coach David Kuhn’s first season in charge will begin Feb. 1 when the Bulldogs travel to Mobile.

Gulf Coast, which finished fourth at the NJCAA Division II National Championship in the spring, will take on Bishop State in a season-opening doubleheader which will start at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs will travel to Pasadena, Texas, that weekend for the Island Invitational.

Gulf Coast will play its first game at Ross-Smith Field on Feb. 15 when Mississippi Delta travels to Perk for a non-conference game.

The Bulldogs have 10 home dates on the schedule.

See the complete schedule at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/sports/sball/2021-22/schedule.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.