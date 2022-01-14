Softball season starts Feb. 1

Published 3:56 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — New Mississippi Gulf Coast softball coach David Kuhn’s first season in charge will begin Feb. 1 when the Bulldogs travel to Mobile.

 

Gulf Coast, which finished fourth at the NJCAA Division II National Championship in the spring, will take on Bishop State in a season-opening doubleheader which will start at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs will travel to Pasadena, Texas, that weekend for the Island Invitational.

 

Gulf Coast will play its first game at Ross-Smith Field on Feb. 15 when Mississippi Delta travels to Perk for a non-conference game.

 

The Bulldogs have 10 home dates on the schedule.

 

See the complete schedule at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/sports/sball/2021-22/schedule.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Bulldogs can’t hold lead in final seconds

Late comeback, OT surge lifts Gulf Coast

Pearl River men avenge early loss to Gulf Coast

Pearl River women falter against Gulf Coast

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar