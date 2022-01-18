Shirley Bosarge

A Celebration of Life for Shirley W. Bosarge, age 74, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family, and services will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Seth Stanley will officiate the service, assisted by Dr. Tony Lambert.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Memory of Shirley, woundedwarriorproject.org .

