Secretary Watson Celebrates National Poll Worker Recruitment Day

JACKSON – The United States Election Assistance Commission designated January 25, 2022 as National Poll Worker Recruitment Day to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of working the polls. Secretary Michael Watson encourages Mississippians to celebrate the day by signing up to be a poll worker for the November 8th General Election.

“I can’t overemphasize the importance of well-trained and ample poll workers. They are the unsung heroes of free and fair elections here in Mississippi,” said Secretary Watson. “As in-person voting remains our primary voting method, we need trustworthy individuals to step up and help uphold the integrity of Election Day.”

Poll workers’ duties include setting up and preparing polling locations, greeting voters and issuing ballots. To be a poll worker in Mississippi, you must meet the following requirements:

A registered voter in the county they wish to serve in



Attend a mandatory poll worker training Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship, and cannot be a member of a candidate’s political committee



Poll workers are selected and trained by their local election authority. However, our office launched a Poll Worker Portal on our website to streamline the application process. Mississippians can visit this link to sign up to be a poll worker, and the information entered will be directed to the individual’s local election authority. Since inception, we’ve received nearly 10,000 submissions, which is essential due to the poll worker shortage prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.