“SEC Inside” Spotlights MSU Men’s Hoops Wins Over Georgia and No. 24 Alabama

STARKVILLE – The SEC Network series “SEC Inside” will take a behind-the-scenes look at Mississippi State’s victories over Georgia and No. 24 Alabama from earlier this month.

The 30-minute program initially airs at 8:30 p.m. CT tonight and will re-air five additional times throughout the week.

“SEC Inside” will give fans an extended look and inside glimpse at State’s preparation with footage from practices, media sessions, gameday shootarounds and in-game highlights.

Head coach Ben Howland is mic’ed up as part of the show, while strength and conditioning coach Collin Crane touches upon State’s approach to in-season and recovery training.

“SEC Inside” Air Times

Monday, January 24

8:30 p.m. CT

11:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, January 26

7:30 a.m. CT

10:30 a.m. CT

1:30 p.m. CT

Wednesday, January 27

6:30 a.m. CT



UP NEXT

Mississippi State will play seven of its next 10 games away from Humphrey Coliseum starting with back-to-back matchups at No. 12 Kentucky on Tuesday and No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday. Super Tuesday’s tipoff in Lexington is set for 8 p.m. CT televised by ESPN and streamed online the Watch ESPN app.

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the men’s basketball program. Fans also can follow the program on its social media outlets by searching ‘HailStateMBK’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.