Richard Albert Cudd, Sr.

Richard Albert Cudd, beloved husband and devoted father/grandfather went to be with his heavenly father on January 22, 2022, after a brief illness while recovering at Bedford Care Center in Picayune, Mississippi.

Richard was born on November 21, 1940, to the late Murray and Jessie Ruth Cudd in Utica, Mississippi. He graduated from Utica High School in 1958 and Mississippi State University in 1962 surviving the great fire in the Old Main Dormitory. Richard served in the Army and was stationed in Korea. He was a well-respected accountant for the Defense Contract Audit Agency and retired after 33 years of Service.

In 1965, Richard married Doris Reid and they had two sons, Richard (Ricky) and Michael. Richard and Doris resided in Picayune for over 50 years. They are members of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He was a Godly man of honor. “The righteous man walks in his integrity: His children are blessed after him.” Proverbs 20:7

Truly a man after God’s own heart, Richard was proceeded in death by his son, Ricky. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Doris, his son and daughter in law, Michael and Leslie Cudd of Wiggins, Mississippi, and his two treasured grandsons, Reid and Dawson who loved their “Boots.”

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 310 Mitchell St. Picayune, Mississippi 39466

Visitation is 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday January 26, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Bro. Beau Comeaux. Burial to follow at New Palestine Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.