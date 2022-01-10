Reward up to $50,000 offered for information on robbery of the Vaiden Post Office, in Mississippi

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who robbed the Vaiden Post Office located at 1001 Front Street, Vaiden, Mississippi, 39176. The robbery occurred on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at approximately 9:20 A.M.

The suspect is described as a Black Male, medium build, and approximately 5’5″ tall.

Robbery of a U.S. Post Office is punishable under Title 18 of United States Code, Section 2114, by up to 25 years in federal prison and/or significant fines. A person who receives, possesses, conceals, or disposes of any money or other property that has been obtained from a postal robbery, knowing the same to have been unlawfully obtained, shall be imprisoned not more than 10 years, fined under this title, or both.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Houston Division U.S. Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”), or online at http://postalinspectors.uspis.gov. Reference Case No. 3645806.

United States Postal Inspectors are federal agents having jurisdiction over crimes against the Postal Service, its employees, and customers. The US Postal Inspection Service is the oldest federal law enforcement agency, tracing a heritage back to Benjamin Franklin.

Postal Inspectors work to enforce over two-hundred federal laws having a nexus to the US Postal Service and the U.S. Mail. Postal Inspectors are working closely with their law enforcement partners, including the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi.