Register Feb. 1 for online Master Gardener classes

By Bonnie Coblentz

MSU Extension Service

VERONA, Miss. — The new year offers a new opportunity for garden enthusiasts who want to hone their craft and give back to their communities.

The Mississippi State University Extension Service is offering the Master Gardener training and certification online again this year. Participants take 40 hours of instruction in consumer horticulture and related topics to become expert volunteers.

Learn more and register for the first Master Gardener class of 2022 from Feb. 1-28 at http://msuext.ms/mg. Instruction for all classes is online and self-paced. The online class material is offered from March 15 to May 15.

“The Master Gardener program grooms active volunteers who exchange the 40 hours of educational training they receive for 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their training,” said Jeff Wilson, Extension horticulture specialist and state coordinator of the Master Gardener program.

“These Master Gardeners continue to be assets to their communities as, in future years, they continue to receive training and log a minimum of 20 community service hours a year to maintain their certified status,” he said.

The volunteer work of Master Gardeners helps local Extension offices reach a broader audience than is possible through just the efforts of Extension agents. Volunteers take on a variety of community beautification projects and extend the educational arm of the university to the public by providing horticultural information based on university research and recommendations.

“Master Gardener volunteers experience the personal satisfaction of serving their community, gaining horticultural expertise and connecting with their local gardening community,” Wilson said.

The cost for Master Gardener training is $125 for those who want to become certified volunteers and provide 40 hours of service.

For $200, the same material is available for those not interested in the volunteer service component. A third option is to pay $25 per class for select classes. These classes are available year-round and do not require volunteering.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation or questions about the Master Gardener program, contact Jeff Wilson at 662-566-8019 or jeff.wilson@msstate.edu.