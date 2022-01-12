Rebels to Continue Homestand, Hosts Alabama Thursday

OXFORD, Miss. – The Rebels look to rebound in a Thursday (Jan.13) night tilt against Alabama, and claim their second straight win over the Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network +.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 1-1 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 4th Season at Ole Miss (44-59) • 138-122 career record (9th Season)

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-5, 1-3 SEC)

Head Coach: Kristy Curry • 9th Season at Alabama (143-123) • 452-272 career record (23rd Season)

ON THE AIR

Television/Online: SEC Network +

Play by Play: Will Kollmeyer

Analyst: Lindsay King

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES NOTES

SERIES HISTORY vs. ALABAMA

Ole Miss holds the all-time advantage in the series against Alabama, in a matchup that dates back to 1977. Despite the Rebels winning last year’s lone meeting in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide have held favor as of recent with eight wins in the last 10 games between the two schools.

In Oxford, Ole Miss leads 17-11, with its last victory on its home court against Alabama coming in 2015. The Rebels are searching for their first win over the Crimson Tide at the SJB Pavilion.

FIRST MEETING

11/10/77 – UM, 79-73 – In Tuscaloosa

LAST MEETING

2/11/21 – UM, 67-62 – In Tuscaloosa

SCOUTING THE CRIMSON TIDE

In Kristy Curry’s ninth year at the helm of the Crimson Tide, Alabama enters the matchup in Oxford after splitting its last two contests and beginning SEC play at 1-3.

At Georgia this past Sunday, the Crimson Tide led the No. 14/15 Lady Bulldogs by as many as 21, after a prolific attack from beyond the arc with 14 made three’s. Yet, the Crimson Tide were unable to keep Georgia at bay, eventually falling 72-68.

Alabama is one of the SEC’s hottest teams from beyond the arc, averaging a total of 8.0 per game. Not only do they shoot the three well but defend it the same way, holding its opponents to a 25.2 percent clip from deep.

Brittany Davis leads this offensive charge, as the senior is draining an average of 2.4 triples per game to lead the SEC.

OUTINGS AGAINST ALABAMA

Austin 25.0 ppg 13.0 rpg 2.0 apg

Reid 4.6 ppg 2.0 rpg 3.4 apg

Johnson 7.0 ppg 4.0 rpg 4.0 apg

Collins 6.0 ppg 3.0 rpg

Scott 11.0 ppg 10.0 rpg 1.00 apg

LAST TIME OUT

Against it’s highest ranked opponent to date of the season in No. 7 Tennessee, there was not enough gas left in the tank as Ole Miss was unable to upend the Lady Vols in a 70-58 loss. Tennessee proved why its one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, on the way to snapping Ole Miss’ 13 game winning streak.

However, the Lady Vols had very few answers for Shakira Austin, as the senior dropped a season-high 26 points. It was the most points by a Rebel against a top-10 opponent since Crystal Allen dropped 29 against No. 6 Mississippi State in 2019.

SHE’S STOLEN OUR HEARTS

There’s a reason why Lashonda Monk ranks second in the nation in active career steals with a total of 399.

The graduate transfer has a total of 24 so far this season, and recorded a steal in each of the first nine games this season.

Once Monk hits 400 career assists, she will become one of 31 in NCAA history to join the 400 steal club.

FOUL ME ONCE…

The charity stripe has been kind to the Rebels this season, as Ole Miss has used it to its advantage.

Ranking 16th in the nation and third in the conference, the Rebels are averaging 14 made shots from the line each game. They also rank 16th nationally and fifth in the conference with a total of 306 attempts.

WORK HARD, GET REWARDED

With 15 trips to the line against Florida, Shakira Austin capitalized off of going hard in the paint to ultimately knock down 10 free throws.

She followed this up the next game against No. 7 Tennessee with 12 trips to the line, to knock down 10 free throws.

Austin’s 15 free throw attempts tie the most in a single-game by any SEC player this season. She leads the conference in attempts at 92 and makes at 64.

KEEPING IT 100

Thursday’s game at Florida marked an important career milestone for redshirt-senior Mimi Reid, with her 100th game in a Rebel jersey.

The Bronx, N.Y. native has started in 84 percent of her games throughout her four year playing career in Oxford.

SHINING AGAINST RANKED OPPONENTS

With 26 points against No. 7 Tennessee, Shakira Austin loves to pour it on against ranked opponents.

In her 11 games against ranked opponents as a Rebel, she is currently averaging 17.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

SEC VICTORIES JUST MEAN MORE

Not only did the Rebels claim their first SEC opener win since 2017 and their first road opening SEC win, Ole Miss accomplished another feat against the Gators as well.

The 18 point victory over Florida, was the largest margin of victory against an SEC opponent in 13 seasons. The 2008-2009 Rebels defeated Alabama by 30 points in Oxford.

ROAD TOUGH AND TESTED

With wins at Cal, Cincinnati, Hofstra and Florida, Ole Miss loves to prove its talent nation wide with a record of 4-0 on the road.

This is the first time that the Rebels have begun their time on the road with four wins since the 1986-87 season.

UNDER PRESSURE

Every road trip Ole Miss makes sure to pack its defense, and the trek to Gainesville was no exception.

The Rebels forced 25 turnovers against the Gators, forcing its opponents to hand over the ball 25 times or more for the fourth game this year.

The 21.3 turnovers forced per game lead the SEC and rank 29th in the country.

STATEMENT. MADE.

Not only did Ole Miss pick up its first ranked win of the season against then No. 18 South Florida, it also was the first non-conference win over a ranked opponent for the program since 2007.

WE’VE GOT AN ANGEL ON OUR SIDE

With a dominant performance at the West Palm Beach Invitational, Angel Baker was named the co-SEC Player of the Week on Dec. 28.

The senior guard was a key piece to the two victories, as Baker averaged 14.5 points per game, shooting 61.5% from the field. In the win over Texas Tech, Baker came off the bench to score a season-high 24 points.

Baker is the first Rebel to earn a weekly SEC nod since Shakira Austin was named the SEC Player of the Week in February of last season.

A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER

As Ole Miss continued its remarkable winning streak, the program’s six wins in the month of December are the most by any Rebel team since 2016.

TAKING CARE OF THE BALL

Not only are the Rebels one of the best teams in the SEC in terms of taking the ball away from its opponents, they showed that they could take care of the ball on their own against USF.

The nine turnovers surrendered to the Bulls, were the fewest in any game this season by the Rebels.

PICK POCKET PROS

Ole Miss recorded a season-high 18 steals at Florida, for the most steals in against an SEC opponent since facing Alabama in the 2007 SEC Tournament. The Rebels have recorded double-digit steals in 11 of 14 games this season.

The Rebels average 11.5 steals per game, leading all SEC teams, and ranking top-22 in the nation.

TAKING AND MAKING

Ole Miss has scored 20-plus points off turnovers in nine of 15 games this season. Over the last six games, the Rebels have scored 17.6 points off turnovers.

PUCKETT IN THE PICTURE

Senior Andeija Puckett’s role in the rotation has steadily increased throughout the season, after missing last season due to injury.

At Hofstra on Dec. 11, Puckett put forth 9 points (4-7 fg), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in a season-high 19 minutes of game time. Versus Samford on Dec. 17, Puckett reached double-digits for the first time in her Rebel career, scoring 10 points and adding a season-high 3 rebounds and 1 assist. She later tied a season-high with four rebounds at Florida.

365 DEGREES

Ole Miss has enforced rotational basketball all season long. Only one player on the Rebels averages more than 25 minutes per game. Minutes leader Shakira Austin averages 25.3 minutes per game played. The most an Ole Miss player has played in a single game is 35 minutes (Shakira Austin versus No. 7 Tennessee on Jan. 9, 2022.

Three Rebels average between 21.1-25.2 minutes per game. Six Rebels average between 13.9-18.3 minutes per game. Five Rebels average between 5.6-9.7 minutes per game. Eight Rebels have played in all 13 games this season.

STREAK SETTERS

With 13 wins in a row dating from Nov. 14 through Jan. 6, Ole Miss rode its longest winning streak since the 1991 Rebels won 25 games in a row.

The 13 straight wins ranks third all-time in consecutive victories in program history.

This set the longest streak of McPhee-McCuin’s career, and her longest at Ole Miss.

WITNESSING HISTORY

Halfway into the 2021-22 season, the Rebels continue to rewrite history.

Holding Samford to 48 points set the program record for scoring defense keeping the most opponents under 50 points in a season.

Ole Miss tied the program record against Hofstra, with three other Rebel teams keeping seven opponents under 50. It only took one game later to break that record, keeping its eighth opponent under 50 points.

BLOCK PARTY QUEEN

With her first two of three blocks at Hofstra, Shakira Austin eclipsed the 200 career block mark.

Austin currently ranks fifth in the SEC and 12th nationally with a total of 206 blocks throughout her four year career.

DEFENSE > OFFENSE

The Rebels continue to slow down their opponents at a record pace, as 15 games into the season Ole Miss has held eight opponents under 50 points for a program record.

Ole Miss currently ranks in the top-10 nationally in scoring defense and first in the SEC, allowing an average of 51.3 points per game.

The pressure on the opposite side of the ball has proven to be too much, as the Rebels rank first in the conference forcing an average of 21.7 turnovers per game.

NOTHING BUT NET

In the first NET Ranking of the season on Dec. 5, Ole Miss debuted as one of the top-50 programs in the nation at 46.

The Rebels continue to climb, hititng a season-low at No. 34 on Jan. 7, following the Quad 3 victory at Florida.

With SEC play hitting, the potential of 11 top-50 NET matchups awaits with five top-25 as well.

SHOOTING HER SHOT (PERFECTLY)

Against the Bearcats, Madison Scott’s 8-of-8 mark to finish with 18 points accomplished a new Rebel feat.

Scott became the only player at Ole Miss in the last 20 seasons to shoot 1.000 or better with eight or more attempts in a single game.

RUNNING DEEP

The Rebel bench has been instrumental this season, contributing 20 or more points in 12 games.

Angel Baker has been the largest contributor off the bench, averaging 9.0 points per game.

WE’VE GOT A FEW ARTISTS

Throughout the season Ole Miss has continued to make its presence known in the paint, scoring an average of 41.6 points in the paint per game.

Ole Miss posted a season-high 46 points on the inside in the win at Cincinnati.

DEZ’S TIME TO SHINE

After making her first five career starts, Destiny Salary showed that she’s not going away with a stellar performance at Cincinnati.

The Tennessee transfer provided a huge impact against the Bearcats with a career-high 15 points and a career-high eight rebounds to lead the Rebels. The sophomore also dished out four assists, her second game with four or more this season.

WE DEFEND

Defense is the name of the Rebel game and for three games in a row against San Diego State, Cal and New Orleans, Ole Miss held each opponent under 50 points.

The feat was last accomplished by the Rebels in January of 1991 holding Jackson State, Mississippi State and Prairie View A&M under 50 points each.

ALL OUT EFFORT

It was a total team effort from Ole Miss in the win at Cal, with four Rebels scoring in double figures for the first time this season.

Austin led all scorers with 14, followed by Madison Scott and Lashonda Monk with a season-high 12 points while Snudda Collins added 10 in her second double digit performance of the year.

SHUTTING IT DOWN

From the floor against Cal, Ole Miss held an opposing Power Five opponent to the lowest field goal percentage allowed within the past 10 seasons.

The Bears shot 13-of-56 from the field, hitting 23.2 percent of their shots.

The 19 point win over the Bears was the largest margin of victory against a Power Five team since defeating Wisconsin by 25 points in 2016.

THANKFUL FOR NOVEMBER

The month of November was good to the Rebels with six wins in their first seven games.

This marked the most wins in the month of November for Ole Miss since totaling six in 2017.

OFF THE LINE

Three-point defense has been a point of emphasis during the Coach Yo era, with 62 of 98 opponents being held to five or fewer.

1st Season (2018-19)

17-of-31 (54.8%)

2nd Season (2019-20)

21-of-30 (70.0%)

3rd Season (2020-21)

14-of-22 (63.6 %)

4th Season (2021-22)

10-of-15 (66.7%)

DEFENSE ON LOCK

The Rebels have been unstoppable on the defensive side of the ball, holding their opponents to an average of 51.3 points per game.

The 44 points allowed to the Lady Techsters was the first time since the 2011-2012 season that Ole Miss has kept its opponents under 50 points in back-to-back games. The Rebels followed this up again, keeping San Diego State and Cal under the mark as well.

The Lady Techsters were also held to just a mere 2 points in the second quarter, the fewest amount of points allowed by the Rebels in a quarter since the women’s game moved to the format in 2015-2016.

SHARING IS CARING

The Rebels continue to drop dimes at a record pace, recording their fifth 20 plus assist game against Samford with 21.

Lashonda Monk tied a career-high with nine against the New Orleans, tying the most in a single-game by a Rebel in 2021.

Against Lamar and MVSU, the Rebels also racked up 24 assists. Against the Devilettes, Reid and Shakira Austin led the team with five a piece, while Austin set a new career-high.

All three outings tied the third most assists in a single game for the Rebels within the last four seasons.

DROPPIN’ DIMES

Only 15 games into the season, the Rebels are on track to make history with five games already with 20 or more assists.

Last season, Ole Miss dished out 20 plus assists in five games, while the program record for the most 20 plus assist games in a single-season is six.

CRASHING THE BOARDS

Powered by Shakira Austin, the Rebels were absolutely dominant on both sides of the boards, outrebounding their opponents by an average of 20.5 rebounds against Lamar and LA Tech.

The last time the Rebels accomplished this feat was in 2008, out rebounding Alcorn State and Nicholls State by 21 and 22 rebounds a piece.

BACK IN BUSINESS

After scoring three field goals through the first two games, Preseason All-SEC center Shakira Austin found herself back in usual form scoring 20 points and adding 13 rebounds for her first double-double of the season against Lamar

Austin followed up her performance with her 29th career double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds against the Lady Techsters.

The Virginia native continues to lead the conference in active career boards with a total of 918 and ranks 10th nationally.

HOT HANDS x2

Coming off the bench against MVSU, Lashonda Monk and Caitlin McGee combined to go a perfect 10-of-10 from the field.

Monk dropped a then season-high 11 points, while McGee tied her career-high with a total of 13.

The two are the first Rebels to be perfect from the field with five or more attempts since teammate Madison Scott shot 5-of-5 in the season opener against McNeese last season.

RIGHT ON TARGET

In her second game as a Rebel after transferring from Wright State, Angel Baker put on a show against MVSU with a total of 18 points and shooting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Baker’s 80% clip from three was the highest by a Rebel with five or more attempts since Shandricka Sessom went 5-of-6 for 83.3 percent against Delaware State in 2017.

Last season Baker knocked down 43 triples, including her career-high of six against Green Bay.

WE’VE GOT A THIEF!

Against the Bruins, Madison Scott was aggressive defensively finishing with a career-high six steals. This marked the most steals by a Rebel in a single-game since November of 2019 when Valerie Nesbit tallied six against Pitt.

Shakira Austin bested this feat against The Pride, with a career-high six steals for the center.

FOCUSED FROM THE LINE

In the season opener against Belmont, the Rebels shot 12-of-13 from the line, their highest percentage with 10 or more attempts since making 15-of-16 against Florida in the SEC Tournament in 2019.

GROCERY LIST COMPLETE

Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Co. made sure to check everything off their list this off-season, scouring the transfer portal to bring in three new Rebel guards to Oxford. Bringing in more NCAA Tournament experience to the court, all three look to make a strong impact on the hardwood.

Angel Baker – Sr.*- Wright State

Two-time First-Team All Horizon League.

2021 Horizon League Tournament MVP.

Dropped 26 points in the win in First Round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 Arkansas.

Grabbed 12 boards against the Razorbacks for her second double-double of the year.

Drained 43 3’s in 2020-21, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Lashonda Monk – Gr. – ECU

Two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year, the first player in conference history to win the award multiple times.

Four-time All-AAC honoree.

Set the ECU single-season steals record with 125 in 2019-20.

Enters the SEC as the active career leader in steals.

Destiny Salary – So. – Tennessee

Reached the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament with the Lady Vols last season.

Appeared in 24 games as a freshman.

Became one of just 45 Lady Vols to score in double-digits in a debut, logging 10 points against Western Kentucky.

No. 57 player and a four-star prospect by ESPN out of Jonesboro High School.

NOT A TYPO

Shakira Austin had herself quite the Tuesday on November 9, earning herself a spot on three national award watchlists by the time lunch rolled around. The center found herself on the Wade Trophy Watch List, The John R. Wooden Award Watch List and the Naismith Watch List as one of the top players in women’s college basketball.

Austin recently also earned a spot on the Lisa Leslie Watch List, awarded to the best center in women’s college basketball at the end of the season.

PROOF OF CONCEPT

A strong turnaround season for Ole Miss was rewarded thusly by the SEC coaches, with three Rebels earning all-conference honors following the conclusion of the regular season: Shakira Austin (First-Team All-SEC), Madison Scott (Freshman of the Year, All-Freshman) and Snudda Collins (All-Freshman). The three total team selections (All-SEC, All-Freshman) are the most by a Rebel squad since 1992, and trail only the 1988 team’s five members and the 1990 team’s four members since the All-Freshman team began in 1987.

OLE MISS EARNS PROGRAM WIN NO. 850

The Rebel win vs. Samford in the First Round of the WNIT marked the 850th win in program history. All-time, Ole Miss is currently 852-583 (.594) in 46 years of NCAA Division I competition. Entering the 2020-21 season, only 44 programs have eclipsed the 850-win threshold.

