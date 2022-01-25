Rebels to Challenge No. 1 South Carolina on ESPN Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels are set to take on the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks Thursday night in a nationally televised primetime matchup on ESPN at 5 p.m. CT from Colonial Life Arena.

The Rebels are currently riding a four-game winning streak and are coming off their second ranked win of the season at No. 23 Kentucky. Ole Miss is off to their best start in SEC play at 5-1 since the 2009-10 season and entered the AP poll today at No. 24 for their first appearance in the rankings since 2007.

