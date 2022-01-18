PRCC softball home opener moved to William Carey

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Due to ongoing renovations at Wildcat Stadium, the Pearl River softball team’s 2022 season opening doubleheader will be played at William Carey University in Hattiesburg.

The Wildcats will now face off against Marion Military at 2 and 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at WCU’s Joseph and Nancy Fail Field, which is located at 710 William Carey Parkway; Hattiesburg, Miss. 39401.

The games will be livestreamed at team1sports.com/ careyathletics.

PRCC is now set to make its home debut Feb. 8 against Snead State.

Ticketing information for the entire 2022 softball season will be released shortly.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).