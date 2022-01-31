PRC Sheriff’s Department detectives, deputies arrest several for drug violations

Narcotics detectives and deputies with the Pearl River Coutny Sheriff’s Department recently arrested several people for drug related offenses during routine stops or calls for service.

On Dec. 28, narcotics detectives on patrol observed the driver of a black Chevrolet Impala pull into a parking space behind a local business.

The suspicious behavior caused the detectives to continue to observe the actions of the driver until they saw another person approach the Impala before what appeared to be a hand to hand transaction take place, Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said.

After making contact with the suspects, about 30 grams of marijuana was recovered from the purse of 53-year-old Pam Mitchell, of 838 Restertown Rd.

Detectives also spoke with the driver of the Impala, 41-year-old Michael D. Youngblood of 400 Highway 11, Poplarville.

Both suspects were arrested for transfer of a controlled substance, Allison said.

Two days later on Dec. 30, narcotics detectives conducted a stop on a Toyota Camry driven by 32-year-old Charles Thomas Atkins-Seal of 533 Hilton Fornea Road, Poplarville, during which the detectives were alerted to a warrant being out for his arrest for a drug court violation.

While taking him into custody, Allison said the detectives found a handgun in the passenger seat of the vehicle along with methamphetamine on his person.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and contempt of court, Allison said.

In response to community complaints that 25-year-old Dylan Shoemake of 912 Barth Road, Poplarville, was allegedly using drugs, detectives conducted a follow up on the tip on Jan. 6.

While speaking with Shoemake in his yard, detectives noticed he had a syringe in his hand, which can be used to inject illegal narcotics, Alison said.

A subsequent search of his person located methamphetamine, leading to his arrest of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, Allison said.

In another case, deputies responding to a call for service along Buck Branch Road just before noon on Jan. 7, arrived to see an orange Dodge Challenger parked in such a way so as to block the roadway.

Deputies approached to conduct a stop and spoke with the driver, 32-year-old Megan Bickham of 1363 West Tenth St., Bogalusa.

Allison said that while the deputies spoke with Bickham, they could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During the probable cause search, the deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and Adderall inside the vehicle. All of the substances had been packaged in manner consistent with the resale of such substances, Allison said. Bickam was subsequently arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Allison said.