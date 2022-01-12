Poplarville School Board hears about progress

During Monday’s meeting of the Poplarville School District’s Board of Trustees, the Board heard a presentation from Assistant Principal Amy Kelley of the Middle School of Poplarville, called the school’s yearly progress report.

The Middle School of Poplarville has seen increased benchmarks in student iReady data in all subject areas. Reading was increased by 22 percent; math increased 12 percent, and science proficiency is at 58 percent and Kelley estimates it will be up in the 70 percent range in the next two months. Reading is currently at 68 percent, and math is at 89 percent proficiency. Kelley said the staff and administration at the school are proud to have reached 95 percent attendance this past December.

At Monday’s meeting, the Board approved the revised restart plan for the district. The adjustments to the restart plan include quarantine and close contact rules that align with the city of Poplaville’s guidelines.

The Board approved the Revise ESSER 2 and ARP ESSR grant in the amount of $256,000 for the Middle School of Poplarville and the Poplarville High School.

The Board also approved to advertise for the construction of artificial turf improvements at Poplarville High School’s football, soccer, baseball and softball fields.