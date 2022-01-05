Poplarville Lady Hornets beat Columbia Wildcats, 44-33

Published 3:55 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

Poplarville’s Lady Hornets stole a district win against the Columbia Wildcats on the road recently. Girls basketball Head Coach Steve Willey was pleased with the Lady Hornets’ effort on offense and the team’s ability to knock down free throws.
Next the Lady Hornets will host the Purvis Tornadoes. The Tornados are 17-1 on the year.
“We’ll have our work cut out for us,” Willey said.
Tip off for Lady Hornets (3-11) vs. Purvis Tornadoes is set for Friday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

