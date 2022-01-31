Pearl River’s J.D. Allen and Tristen Washington named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River basketball’s J.D. Allen (Brookhaven; Wesson) and Tristen Washington (Gonzales, La.; East Ascension) have been named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week after helping lead their respective teams to perfect records on the court last week.

TRISTEN WASHINGTON

Washington lands her second consecutive Wildcat of the Week award after another stellar week for the Wildcats.

In Pearl River’s 63-57 win over Copiah-Lincoln, Washington led the way with 20 points, two steals, two assists and a block.

The Northwestern State transfer kept up her production in PRCC’s second game of the week, scoring 12 points and hauling in two rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 45-42 victory.

Washington scored 21 points in the Wildcats’ 62-49 win against Itawamba. In addition to her point total, she tallied four rebounds and three assists.

For the week, Washington shot 15-for-30 from beyond the arc and 16-for-39 from the field.

J.D. ALLEN

Allen came up big for Pearl River in its two wins. The Wildcats first knocked off Copiah-Lincoln, 52-42. Against his former team, Allen tallied 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Allen then turned around and scored eight points in Pearl River’s 72-59 victory at No. 7 East Mississippi.

On the year, Allen is averaging six points and 2.3 rebounds.

TICKETS

Season and single-game tickets are available now and can be purchased at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

TUNE IN

All home Pearl River basketball games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/gold. Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

Games can also be heard on WRJW 1320-AM, 106.9 FM and WRJWRadio.com

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Sept. 7: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Maddux Francis (men’s soccer)

Sept. 13: Julianah Overstreet (volleyball) and Bryan Whitehead II (football)

Sept. 20: Jessica Harrison (women’s soccer) and Harper Baggett (men’s soccer)

Sept. 27: Sydney Salter (women’s soccer, volleyball) and Gavin Taylor (men’s soccer)

Oct. 4: Sydney Spataro (women’s soccer) and Durron Myers (men’s soccer)

Oct. 11: Leah Draine (volleyball) and Tony Brown (football)

Oct. 18: Diamond Jones (volleyball) and Justin Jefferson (football)

Oct. 25: Aníta Guðmundsdóttir (women’s soccer) and Alex Emery (men’s soccer)

Nov. 2: Bailey Smith (women’s soccer) and Zach Jones (football)

Nov. 8: Bryanna Taylor (women’s basketball) and Ryley Smith (men’s soccer)

Nov. 15: Gabby Collier (women’s basketball) and Cameron Brown (men’s basketball)

Dec. 14: Keshunti Nichols (women’s basketball) and Cameron Brown (men’s basketball)

Jan. 10: Dylan Brumfield (men’s basketball)

Jan. 17: Marcavia Shavers (women’s basketball) and Jaronn Wilkens (men’s basketball)

Jan. 24: Tristen Washington (women’s basketball) and Earl Smith, Jr (men’s basketball)

