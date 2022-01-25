Pearl River women make statement in win at Copiah-Lincoln

WESSON, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s basketball team made a statement Monday night, earning a road victory over Copiah-Lincoln for the first time since at least 2012-13 by a score of 63-57.

“First and foremost, this is the first time that we’ve won over here since I’ve been here,” head coach Scotty Fletcher said. “We’ve come over here and been on the wrong side of the scoreboard every time. It’s an extremely tough place to play. I don’t know the last time that Pearl River has won at Co-Lin. It’s been a really long time. ”

Fletcher was proud of the effort that his team gave in the win.

“I am just so proud of this group of girls for believing in me, believing in our program and believing in the small details that we ask,” he said. “I’ve yet to make a shot. I don’t win these games. These girls allow me to coach them tough and love them tough. They answer the challenge. They told me they wanted to get this win for me and I am just so proud of this team. This is the closest, most connected team that I’ve had since I’ve been here. They are so fun to coach and they’re so fun to be around.”

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

Pearl River (13-3 overall; 6-1 MACCC) struggled to get it going in the first quarter of play, finding themselves down by 11 points to Copiah-Lincoln (8-7; 2-4), 20-9.

Pearl River pulled itself back into the game before the half ended by grabbing a 34-32 lead.

The third quarter of play saw PRCC swing the momentum in its favor by taking a 51-44 lead into the final quarter of the night.

The Wildcats continued to match any baskets scored by the Wolves in the final quarter of the night eventually winning the contest 63-57.

After the game, Fletcher talked about what the keys were to defeating the Wolves.

“In order to win here, our attention to detail and defense had to be really, really locked in,” he said. “I thought that the way we fought back after being down so much in the first quarter is a testament to this team’s character, integrity and how much they love playing for each other and with one another. That was evident tonight with the way we shared the ball.”

LEADING THE WAY

Tristen Washington (Gonzales, La.; East Ascension) led the team in scoring with 20 points.

“No one sees the struggle and success the same as a player and a coach do. I am just so proud and it’s so rewarding to see Tristen have the type of success that she has earned,” Fletcher said. “She hasn’t played her best basketball with us and I’ve really coached her hard and challenged her. She’s rang the bell and that speaks volumes to her character. Tristen is a complete basketball player.

“I’ve told many coaches that she doesn’t do one thing good, she does everything great. She’s been remarkable and there’s no way we win these past two games without her performances.”

Gabby Collier (Brandon) came in at the two-spot with eight points.

“Gabby’s points were extremely timely tonight,” Fletcher said. “I think she played the best game that she’s played since she’s been here from a flow standpoint. Her rhythm was good, her pace was good, she was under control. She did a phenomenal job on the defensive end.”

Otashae Burrage (Carthage; Leake County) and Bryana Taylor (Terry) tied for third with seven points.

Ty’Mesha Reed (Meridian) grabbed the lead in assists with five.

“I thought Ty’Mesha’s speed tonight really impacted the game,” Fletcher said. “She did a phenomenal job of pushing the ball up court and giving us transition opportunities. She found Tristen, Tae and Gabby and we needed all three of them to make shots to get the win.”

Marcavia Shavers (Biloxi) and Jaliscia Florence (Tupelo) were first and second on the team in rebounds with eight and seven, respectively.

“I’ve never coached a player like Jaliscia,” Fletcher said. “She’s an X-factor and a utility player. She’s not someone who requires the ball in that she doesn’t have to score to have a good game. She can impact the game strictly on the defensive end. Tonight, she was phenomenal. We needed all of her baskets and rebounds.”

UP NEXT

Pearl River returns to Marvin R. White Coliseum Thursday as East Mississippi comes to town. The game is set to get underway at 6 p.m.



