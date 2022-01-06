Pearl River softball reveals 2022 schedule

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — As the season continues to inch closer, the Pearl River softball team has finalized its 2022 schedule, adding 10 home dates and 13 away.

The Wildcats are fresh off a successful 2021 campaign and are looking to take another step forward this season.

NON-CONFERENCE

The Wildcats open the season with back-to-back home doubleheaders. On Feb. 3, Marion Military Institute comes to Wildcat Stadium and on Feb. 8 Snead State makes the trip to Poplarville.

Pearl River then hits the road for the first time to take on Coastal Alabama – South for a doubleheader.

On Feb. 15, Pearl River plays host to Lamar State and perennial powerhouse LSU Eunice.

PRCC will compete in the Sun Chief Classic in Gulf Shores, Ala. on Feb. 19. The first game of the day is against Marion Military followed by a game against Southern Union. The tournament closes out with a game against Coastal Alabama – East.

Pearl River hits the road again Feb. 22 to take on NJCAA DI foe Northwest Florida State for a doubleheader.

The Wildcats compete in the Sand Mountain Classic in Albertville, Ala. on Feb. 25 and 26. On the 25th, PRCC takes on Georgia Highlands and Walters State.

The 26th will see Pearl River take on Columbia State and Chattanooga State.

The Wildcats close out non-conference play March 8 as they take on Baton Rouge for a doubleheader.

CONFERENCE

The maroon-and-gold open Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference play starting on March 12 against Northwest. All conference games will be in doubleheader format.

The Wildcats then return to Wildcat Stadium to take on Jones College March 15.

PRCC then hits the road for back-to-back road contests, taking on East Central March 23 and Coahoma March 26.

Pearl River closes out the month with at home against archrival Gulf Coast on March 29.

The final month of the regular season starts with a road contest on April 2 against East Mississippi.

The Wildcats have back-to-back home series April 6 versus Copiah Lincoln and April 9 against Holmes.

PRCC then hits the road April 12 to take on Hinds and April 15 to face Itawamba.

Meridian comes to town April 20 and Mississippi Delta visits a few days later on April 23.

The final away game of the regular season for the Wildcats takes place April 26 against Southwest.

The final home series of the year is set for April 29 against Northeast.

TICKETS

Tickets will be available soon and can be purchased at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Most games will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).