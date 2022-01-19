Pearl River softball names speaker for inaugural Meet the Team banquet

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River softball team is preparing for its inaugural Meet the Team banquet which will serve as the official start of the 2022 season.

“Our meet the team banquet means a lot to us and our players,” head coach Christie Meeks said. “It gives us all an opportunity to fellowship with one another, introduce our team and thank all of our supporters. We are excited about this tradition with our players and cannot wait to kick off our season.”

Meeks recently tabbed former two-time NJCAA All-American pitcher Krystal Goodman as the guest speaker for the inaugural event.

“Krystal is a fantastic athlete and has an amazing story to share,” Meeks said. “It will definitely be a treat for everyone to hear her testimony and encourage these young women through the sport of softball.”

The dinner is set to take place inside the technology building on the campus of Pearl River Community College. The banquet will be held Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. and tickets are $20.

ABOUT GOODMAN

Goodman is a native of Long Beach and recently joined the Southern Miss softball staff as a graduate assistant.

Prior to joining the Golden Eagles, Goodman was a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team.

During her senior season at Alabama, she made 12 appearances and held a 2.84 earned run average. She finished with an 8-1 record and 31 strikeouts.

Goodman held a 3.23 ERA in the shortened 2020 season.

During the 2019 season, Goodman was a standout pitcher for Alabama, holding an incredible 1.63 ERA and an 11-1 record.

Goodman is familiar with the NJCAA scene after starring at Chipola College for two seasons.

As a sophomore, Goodman posted a 0.46 ERA with 227 strikeouts over 181.1 innings pitched. She also tallied 19 complete games, helping Chipola finish as the NJCAA runner-up in 2018. Following the season, Goodman was named the Dudley NJCAA Division I Pitcher of the Year.

Goodman had an equally impressive freshman season, holding a 25-2 record and 0.62 ERA. She tallied a phenomenal 211 strikeouts in 182 innings. Goodman was an NJCAA All-America selection both seasons at Chipola.

HOW TO ATTEND

In order to purchase a ticket, please email PearlRiverSB@gmail.com.



