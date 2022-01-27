Pearl River County School District Educator Nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award

January 27, 2022 – Carriere, MS – Pearl River Central High School lead teacher Chayna Adams has been nominated for the 2021-2022 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Adams was nominated by one of her colleagues for her dedication to her students and leadership throughout the school. For the last four years, she has served as leader of the math department and also on the school’s leadership team. She has just recently been promoted to lead teacher. Adams has been involved in many committees and organizations, including graduation, field day, PBIS, school rallies, Beta Club, and Mu Alpha Theta. She is the local ACT coordinator. She has collaborated with the math teachers in her department on alignment of the standards, instruction, and assessments.

She has adapted teaching methods and materials to meet students’ varying needs. Every semester, she spends time teaching students to utilize problem-solving methodology and techniques for state tests. As a teacher, she created an interactive classroom atmosphere to maintain student interest and facilitate learning. As a lead teacher, she helps other teachers do the same in their classrooms.

“Ms. Adams is a LifeChanger because she puts students first in every decision she makes,” said her nominator.

About LifeChanger of the Year

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2021-2022 school year.

(1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Capstone Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.

(1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2021-22, the Spotlight Award will be given to a school nurse. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

