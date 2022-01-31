Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for Jan. 30, 2022

Published 11:40 am Monday, January 31, 2022

By Special to the Item

Pearl River Central Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for American Way, Liberty Road., Picayune, and surrounding area who were without water on January 30, 2022, due to a broken line.

 

Boil water for 1 minute before drinking.

 

Samples will be taken and sent to Mississippi State Department of Health. When we receive the results, we will lift the boil water notice. If you have any questions please call the office Monday-Friday 8 am.-5 pm at 601-798-3103.

