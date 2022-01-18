Pearl River basketball duo named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River basketball student-athletes Marcavia Shavers (Biloxi) and Jaronn Wilkens (Biloxi) have been named Forrest General Wildcats of the Week after their production in last week’s contests.

MARCAVIA SHAVERS

Shavers was a force in Pearl River’s game against Meridian, finishing the night with a double-double.

She was second on the team in points with 12 and she led the team in rebounds with 13.

She also tallied an assist and one steal.

Shavers carried the momentum with her into PRCC’s game against Gulf Coast, scoring a team-high 14 points. She also hauled in nine rebounds and logged one steal.

On the season, Shavers is third on the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 8.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

JARONN WILKENS

Wilkens helped lead Pearl River to an undefeated week with victories over Meridian and Gulf Coast.

In the game against Meridian, Wilkens tallied four rebounds and four points.

Wilkens ramped up his production in Pearl River’s contest against archrival Gulf Coast, scoring a team-high 14 points.

He also brought in five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block.

Wilkens is having yet another great season in the maroon-and-gold. The sophomore is second on the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game and he’s third on the team in rebounds with 4.8 per game.

