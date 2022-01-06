Pearl River baseball releases 2022 schedule

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The reigning MACCC champion Pearl River baseball team recently announced its 2022 schedule, consisting of 11 home and 12 away doubleheaders.

NON-CONFERENCE

Pearl River opens the season with two consecutive home doubleheaders against Baton Rouge on Feb. 9 and Coastal Alabama – South on Feb. 11.

The Wildcats travel to compete in the East Central tournament against Southeastern on Feb. 20 and a few days later on Feb. 22 they take a trip to take on Coastal Alabama – East.

Pearl River will hit the road once again on Feb. 27 to take on North Iowa Area and Dyersburg State in Millington, Tenn.

The Wildcats open the month of March with a road doubleheader against Shelton State on the 2nd before returning home for doubleheaders against Coastal Alabama – North and powerhouse NJCAA Division I program Northwest Florida State on March 5 and 8, respectively.

CONFERENCE

Pearl River opens conference play against Northwest on March 12 and hits the road to take on rival Jones College on March 15.

The Wildcats get a short break from conference foes as they take on Baton Rouge on March 18.

MACCC play continues with back-to-back home contests against East Central on March 23 and Coahoma on March 26.

The month closes out on March 29 as the Wildcats make the short trip to Perkinston to take on archrival Gulf Coast.

East Mississippi will come to Dub Herring Park on April 2 and the Wildcats will travel to Copiah-Lincoln April 6.

Pearl River has another road contest April 9 against Holmes before two consecutive home doubleheaders against Hinds on April 12 and Itawamba on April 15.

Another two-game road trip for the Wildcats will take place April 20 against Meridian and April 23 against Mississippi Delta.

PRCC closes out the season with a home contest against Southwest on April 26 followed by a road contest at Northeast on April 29.

TICKETS

Tickets will be available soon and can be purchased at PRCCAthletics.com/tickets.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Most games will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/ Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.

Games can also be heard at WRJWRadio.com

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).