Over $3M in Preservation Grants Awarded

At its regular meeting on January 22, the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded over $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to eighteen preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools in Certified Local Government communities and other historic properties.

“The Legislature has saved hundreds of significant Mississippi properties through this program,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “The Department of Archives and History is grateful for the Legislature’s support and pleased to be able to help preserve these local treasures.”

The grant awards are as follows:

Auburn, Natchez, Adams County-$234,192

Portico columns, Billiard Hall, and Duncan Pavilion restoration

Alcorn County Courthouse, Corinth, Alcorn County-$150,000

Courtroom and interior restoration

Carrollton Water Tower, Carrollton, Carroll County-$47,784

Repaint

Chickasaw County Courthouse, Houston, Chickasaw County-$214,690

Window Replacement

Saenger Theater, Hattiesburg, Forrest County-$250,000

Interior restoration

Holmes County Courthouse, Lexington, Holmes County-$276,630

Second floor courtroom restoration; masonry repointing

Fulton Grammar School, Fulton, Itawamba County-$93,860

Roof repairs

Jefferson Davis County Courthouse, Prentiss, Jefferson Davis County-$220,800

Roof repairs

Madison County Jail (Old), Canton, Madison-$54,456

Roof and interior repairs

Columbia Waterworks, Columbia, Marion County-$274,027

ADA restrooms; HVAC & electrical installation, interior paint

Booker T. Washington School, Philadelphia, Neshoba County-$115, 200

Gym floor and bleacher repairs

Noxubee County Library, Macon, Noxubee County-$80,000

Roof restoration; masonry and plaster repairs

McCormick Administration Building, Senatobia, Tate County-$264,000

Exterior and window restoration; masonry repairs

Bowmar Elementary School, Vicksburg, Warren County-$245,395

Exterior repairs

Warren County Courthouse, Vicksburg, Warren County-$100,000

Overall site drainage repairs; masonry wall stabilization

Edna M. Scott Elementary, Leland, Washington County-$167,920

Exterior repairs; masonry wall stabilization

Wilkinson County Courthouse, Woodville, Wilkinson County-$168,000

Clock Tower Stabilization

Yalobusha County Courthouse, Water Valley, Yalobusha County-$191,275

Window Restoration

Grant awards are paid on a reimbursable basis upon the successful completion of the entire project or at the time of the completion of pre-established phases of the project. Prior to application, all buildings must have been designated Mississippi Landmarks. Only county or municipal governments, school districts, and nonprofit organizations granted Section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status by the Internal Revenue Service may submit applications.

To become a Certified Local Government, a community must adopt a preservation ordinance establishing a preservation commission in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Once the commission has been established, application for CLG status may be made to the National Park Service through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. MDAH works closely with local government officials and citizens to help them create and manage a workable local historic preservation program. To learn more about the CLG program, contact Meredith Massey in the Historic Preservation Division of MDAH, at 601-576-6538.