Over $3M in Preservation Grants Awarded
Published 1:49 pm Sunday, January 23, 2022
At its regular meeting on January 22, the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded over $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to eighteen preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools in Certified Local Government communities and other historic properties.
“The Legislature has saved hundreds of significant Mississippi properties through this program,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “The Department of Archives and History is grateful for the Legislature’s support and pleased to be able to help preserve these local treasures.”
The grant awards are as follows:
Auburn, Natchez, Adams County-$234,192
Portico columns, Billiard Hall, and Duncan Pavilion restoration
Alcorn County Courthouse, Corinth, Alcorn County-$150,000
Courtroom and interior restoration
Carrollton Water Tower, Carrollton, Carroll County-$47,784
Repaint
Chickasaw County Courthouse, Houston, Chickasaw County-$214,690
Window Replacement
Saenger Theater, Hattiesburg, Forrest County-$250,000
Interior restoration
Holmes County Courthouse, Lexington, Holmes County-$276,630
Second floor courtroom restoration; masonry repointing
Fulton Grammar School, Fulton, Itawamba County-$93,860
Roof repairs
Jefferson Davis County Courthouse, Prentiss, Jefferson Davis County-$220,800
Roof repairs
Madison County Jail (Old), Canton, Madison-$54,456
Roof and interior repairs
Columbia Waterworks, Columbia, Marion County-$274,027
ADA restrooms; HVAC & electrical installation, interior paint
Booker T. Washington School, Philadelphia, Neshoba County-$115, 200
Gym floor and bleacher repairs
Noxubee County Library, Macon, Noxubee County-$80,000
Roof restoration; masonry and plaster repairs
McCormick Administration Building, Senatobia, Tate County-$264,000
Exterior and window restoration; masonry repairs
Bowmar Elementary School, Vicksburg, Warren County-$245,395
Exterior repairs
Warren County Courthouse, Vicksburg, Warren County-$100,000
Overall site drainage repairs; masonry wall stabilization
Edna M. Scott Elementary, Leland, Washington County-$167,920
Exterior repairs; masonry wall stabilization
Wilkinson County Courthouse, Woodville, Wilkinson County-$168,000
Clock Tower Stabilization
Yalobusha County Courthouse, Water Valley, Yalobusha County-$191,275
Window Restoration
Grant awards are paid on a reimbursable basis upon the successful completion of the entire project or at the time of the completion of pre-established phases of the project. Prior to application, all buildings must have been designated Mississippi Landmarks. Only county or municipal governments, school districts, and nonprofit organizations granted Section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status by the Internal Revenue Service may submit applications.
To become a Certified Local Government, a community must adopt a preservation ordinance establishing a preservation commission in accordance with federal and state guidelines. Once the commission has been established, application for CLG status may be made to the National Park Service through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. MDAH works closely with local government officials and citizens to help them create and manage a workable local historic preservation program. To learn more about the CLG program, contact Meredith Massey in the Historic Preservation Division of MDAH, at 601-576-6538.