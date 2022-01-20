Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Postpones Dual Versus Memphis

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s tennis has postponed its match versus the Memphis Tigers. The match, scheduled for Fri. Jan 21, will not be played due to health and safety protocols.

The Rebels will have to wait a couple more days to make their dual debut. The Ole Miss versus North Alabama doubleheader on Sunday is set to be played as scheduled. The doubleheader on Jan. 23 will begin at 1 p.m. CT inside the William F. Galtney Tennis Center.

Ole Miss has competed in one event thus far this spring, the University of San Diego’s Torero Tennis Classic. The Rebels earned victories in three of five matches played in the event. The three-day event was condensed due to a combination of unfavorable weather conditions and health and safety precautions.

Fans are encouraged to wear proper face coverings when attending Ole Miss sports events indoors.

