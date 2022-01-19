Ole Miss Men’s Tennis to Host Tennessee State for Doubleheader Wednesday

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men’s tennis will face the Ohio Valley Conference’s Tennessee State University in a doubleheader on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The first match is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT with the second match starting at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT.

Attendance at Ole Miss tennis matches is free. Masks are required for all indoor Ole Miss sporting events. Match streaming is available via TrackTennis and can be accessed on the men’s tennis schedule page of the www.OleMissSports.com website.

The ITA No. 18 ranked Rebels begin the season with seven straight home matches. Ole Miss will make a quick turnaround after Wednesday’s match to host Oklahoma State on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. The Rebels then host the Cowboys’ Bedlam rival, Oklahoma, in the first round of ITA Kickoff Weekend competition on Jan. 29.

The Rebels feature two top-50 singles players and one top-25 doubles team in their squad. Nikola Slavic ranks No. 28 in the ITA Singles Rankings, and Finn Reynolds ranks No. 44. The team of Reynolds and John Hallquist Lithén rank No. 24 in the nation to begin 2022.

Coach Toby Hansson’s team earned a 13-11 (7-5 SEC) record in 2021 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Team Championships. The Rebels have reached the NCAA Team Championships for 27 consecutive seasons.

