Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Seventh in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Pol

Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Special to the Item

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss men’s tennis received 79 points in the SEC coaches’ poll as released by the conference on Wednesday.

 

The No. 18 ranked Ole Miss Rebels begin the 2022 season in the SEC where they finished the 2021 season, ranked seventh.

 

The Rebels earned the fourth-best conference record last season at 7-5 in SEC play and finished last season 13-11 overall. Ole Miss went on to reach the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Team Championships in 2021.

 

SEC programs dominate the national tennis rankings as eight teams rank in the ITA top 20. The Rebels, rank one place behind SEC West favorite Texas A&M in the SEC standings, however Ole Miss ranks one position ahead of the No. 19 Aggies in the ITA Team Rankings. The defending NCAA and SEC Champion, No. 1 Florida, placed first in the SEC coaches’ ranking with 153 points.

 

The Rebels open the 2022 season at home on Sunday versus Alabama State in a doubleheader. The match will be played in the William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center with the first match beginning at 10 a.m. CT and the second match starting at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT.

 

Ole Miss opens its SEC account versus No. 4 Tennessee (voted No. 2 in SEC coaches’ rankings) on March 6 in Oxford.

 

SEC Men’s Tennis Preseason Coaches’ Rankings

1. Florida                                    153

2. Tennessee                              144

3. Kentucky                                 123

4. Georgia                                   120

5. South Carolina                        109

6. Texas A&M                               90

7. Ole Miss                                   79

8. Mississippi State                      76

9. Alabama                                   51

10. Arkansas                                50

11. Auburn                                    48

12. LSU                                        25

13. Vanderbilt                               24

 

For more information on Ole Miss Men’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMTennis, on Facebook at OleMissMTennis and on Instagram at OleMissMTennis, follow Coach Hansson on Twitter at @TennisToby

More Sports

EMCC cheerleading to hold three stunt clinics on Scooba campus

Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Game at Kentucky Postponed

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Falls at Texas A&M, 67-51

Rebels to Continue Homestand, Hosts Alabama Thursday

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar