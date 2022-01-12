Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Seventh in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Pol

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss men’s tennis received 79 points in the SEC coaches’ poll as released by the conference on Wednesday.

The No. 18 ranked Ole Miss Rebels begin the 2022 season in the SEC where they finished the 2021 season, ranked seventh.

The Rebels earned the fourth-best conference record last season at 7-5 in SEC play and finished last season 13-11 overall. Ole Miss went on to reach the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Team Championships in 2021.

SEC programs dominate the national tennis rankings as eight teams rank in the ITA top 20. The Rebels, rank one place behind SEC West favorite Texas A&M in the SEC standings, however Ole Miss ranks one position ahead of the No. 19 Aggies in the ITA Team Rankings. The defending NCAA and SEC Champion, No. 1 Florida, placed first in the SEC coaches’ ranking with 153 points.

The Rebels open the 2022 season at home on Sunday versus Alabama State in a doubleheader. The match will be played in the William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center with the first match beginning at 10 a.m. CT and the second match starting at approximately 1:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss opens its SEC account versus No. 4 Tennessee (voted No. 2 in SEC coaches’ rankings) on March 6 in Oxford.

SEC Men’s Tennis Preseason Coaches’ Rankings

1. Florida 153

2. Tennessee 144

3. Kentucky 123

4. Georgia 120

5. South Carolina 109

6. Texas A&M 90

7. Ole Miss 79

8. Mississippi State 76

9. Alabama 51

10. Arkansas 50

11. Auburn 48

12. LSU 25

13. Vanderbilt 24

