Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Ranked No. 18 in ITA Coaches Preseason Pol

TEMPE, Ariz. – Ole Miss men’s tennis received the No. 18 ITA Team Ranking in the opening poll of the winter/spring 2022 season as released on Wednesday.

Head Coach Toby Hansson and the Ole Miss Rebels received the No. 18 overall team ranking after a strong fall 2021 season. The new team rankings are the first of the 2021-22 calendar season as the fall season solely recognizes individual rankings. The Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll is decided by the votes of the 12 ITA Region Chairs on the ITA National Ranking Committee.

Ole Miss is ranked first among ITA Southern teams and sixth among SEC programs. Eight SEC programs were ranked in the ITA Top-20.

The Rebels are currently scheduled to face nine ranked opponents in duals this season based upon the updated team rankings.

The Rebels’ top-ranked singles player, No. 28 Nikola Slavic , won the ITA Southern Championships this year (Dec. 8 rankings).

Ole Miss concluded the 2021 spring season ranked No. 14 in the country after reaching the NCAA Team Championships Sweet-16 in Orlando. The Rebels finished the 2021 season with a 13-11 overall record and a 7-5 in-conference record in the SEC. Ole Miss earned eight ranked victories last season and return five of six singles starters from last years’ lineup.

The Rebels begin the spring 2022 season on Jan. 16 at home versus Alabama State in a double-header dual. Ole Miss returns to tournament competition for ITA Kickoff weekend, hosting a regional portion of the draw on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. The winner of the draw among the No. 18 Rebels, No. 24 Oklahoma, No. 23 Illinois and N.C. State advances to the ITA National Indoor Team Championships beginning Feb. 18 in Seattle.

