Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Dominates Tennessee State in Season Opening Doubleheader

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 18 Ole Miss men’s tennis started off the spring 2022 in strong fashion, defeating the Tennessee State Tigers twice on Wednesday.

Ole Miss defeated Tennessee State without dropping a single set. The Rebels and Tigers played out the first match of the double header in full, but played to clinch in both singles and doubles in the second-leg. The Rebels start the season 2-0 and have won five out of the last six matches versus non-conference opponents dating back to last season.

The Rebels got off to a hot start versus the Tigers, taking all three opening doubles matches by the scores of 6-0, 6-2 and 6-4. Ole Miss carried the momentum into singles as five out of six players jumped ahead, claiming the first set 6-1. All six Rebels won their singles matches in straight sets in the first match.

Playing to clinch in the second match, the Rebels won two of three doubles matches with one unfinished, and won three of six singles matches with three unfinished. Ole Miss led in all four unfinished matches. Jan Soren Hain had the most one-sided victory of the day, defeating Tennessee State’s Leandros Misdrachis without dropping a single game. No. 28 Nikola Slavic clinched the second match at the No. 1 Singles position. Slavic improved his career dual singles record to 26-9 by adding two individual victories versus the Tigers on Wednesday.

In the 2021-22 season the Rebels are now 55-28 (.663) in singles and 20-7 (.741) in doubles across all competitions.

Up Next: The Rebels face Oklahoma State at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. The Cowboys come to Oxford with a 2-1 record this season. Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma State 4-3 last season.

Match 1 Results: Ole Miss 7, Tennessee State 0

Doubles

1. Finn Reynolds/Lukas Engelhardt def. Pierre Copin/ Daniel Perez Caballo (TSU), 6-2

2. Nikola Slavic/Simon Junk def. Maksims Kazijevs/Leandros Misdrachis (TSU), 6-0

3. Jakob Cadonau/John Hallquist Lithén def. Nil Moinet/Diego Britt Alvarez, 6-4

Singles

1. No. 44 Finn Reynolds def. Nil Moinet (TSU), 6-4, 6-2

2. No. 28 Nikola Slavic def. Diego Britt Alvarez (TSU), 6-1, 6-1

3. John Hallquist Lithén def. Pierre Copin (TSU), 6-1, 6-2

4. Simon Junk def. Daniel Perez Caraballo (TSU), 6-1, 6-3

5. Jan Soren Hain def. Maksims Kazljevs (TSU), 6-1, 6-1

6. Jakob Cadonau def. Leandros Misdrachis (TSU), 6-1, 6-3

Match 2 Results: Ole Miss 4, Tennessee State 0

Doubles

1. Fin Reynolds/Lukas Engelhardt def. Diego Britt Alavarez/Nil Moinet (TSU), 6-0

2. Nikola Slavic/Simon Junk def. Maksims Kazljievs/Leandros Misdrachis (TSU), 6-1

3. Jacob Cadonau/John Hallquist Lithén vs. Pierre Copin/Daniel Perez Caraballo (TSU), 4-2 (unfinished)

Singles

1. No. 28 Nikola Slavic def. Pierre Copin (TSU), 6-2, 6-2

2. John Hallquist Lithén def. Diego Britt Alvarez (TSU), 6-0, 6-3

3. Lukas Engelhardt vs. Nil Moinet (TSU), 6-0, 5-1 (unfinished)

4. Jan Soren Hain def. Leandros Misdrachis (TSU), 6-0, 6-0

5. Jakob Cadonau vs. Maksims Kazjievs (TSU), 6-4 (unfinished)

6. Walker Stearns vs. Daniel Perez Caraballo (TSU), 7-5 (unfished)

