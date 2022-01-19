Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Falls to Missouri, 78-53

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team was unable to withstand the red-hot shooting of Missouri at home, as the Tigers shot their way to a 78-53 victory over the Rebels at SJB Pavilion on Tuesday night.

The Rebels (9-8, 1-4 SEC) had a difficult night finding the bottom of the net, shooting 34.4 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three. On the other side of the court was a Tigers (8-9, 2-3 SEC) team that finished at 62.7 percent overall and 57.1 from three – both Ole Miss opponent season-highs.

“Give Missouri and (head coach) Cuonzo (Martin) a ton of credit. They just got blown out at Arkansas about a week ago, lost to a tough one to A&M at home, and this team just came out with a purpose,” said Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis . “We just got beat in every facet of the game, as you saw. They made good shots, they drove the ball, put us on our heels, and then our inability to just score it around the goal. Give Missouri all the credit.”

The Rebels hung with the Tigers early on, sitting tied 15-15 through the first 9:57 of the game, but the Tigers found their offensive footing on the back of junior guard Amari Davis. He would go on to score 13 of his 23 points on the night in the first half, propelling Missouri to end the half on a 12-2 run offensively.

Despite facing a 15-point deficit at the break, the Rebels came out of halftime looking to claw back into the game. With big buckets from multiple Rebels, including back-to-back three pointers by Luis Rodriguez , Ole Miss was able to cut the Tiger lead down to as much as 11, but it proved to be too little too late.

Daeshun Ruffin led the way scoring for the Rebels with 12 points, while Nysier Brooks nearly notched a double-double at eight points and 10 rebounds – his sixth double-digit rebound game of the season and third through five SEC contests.

The Rebels will now look toward their matchup against in-state rival Mississippi State (12-4, 3-1 SEC) in Starkville on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on a network to be determined between ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

For the latest news and updates regarding Ole Miss Men’s Basketball, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMBB, on Facebook at Ole Miss Men’s Basketball and on Instagram at olemissmbb.