Ole Miss Launches CHAMPIONS. NOW. Campaign

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation announces the CHAMPIONS. NOW. capital campaign with the aim of vastly improving the Ole Miss Athletics facilities and raising the standard for the athletic department’s level of competitiveness and success within the Southeastern Conference and nationally.

The CHAMPIONS. NOW. campaign will impact several key facilities throughout the athletic department, including Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center and Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.

“The CHAMPIONS. NOW. campaign symbolizes our commitment to excellence and our unwavering resolve to win championships at Ole Miss,” said Keith Carter , Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “This announcement is not only about facility enhancements but about investing in the future success of our programs. Rebel Nation is the most passionate fanbase in college sports, and we’re confident that this campaign will unite the Ole Miss family as we take our program to another level.”

“We have seen firsthand that Ole Miss can compete at a championship level, and the time is now for championships to be the standard for all of our sports,” said Athletics Foundation Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer Fowler Staines . “Our donors have already built a foundation for many outstanding accomplishments by our student-athletes, and we are thankful for all they do and have done for Ole Miss Athletics for many years. CHAMPIONS. NOW. will be the largest athletics campaign in our history, and we will need everyone to continue their great support as we build championship programs together at Ole Miss.”

In the ever-expanding college football arms race, Ole Miss will join the nation’s elite with the upcoming renovation to the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center. The renovation begins January 2022 with expected completion in July 2023 and will expand the current space from 181,500 square feet to 221,000, bringing a pro mindset to the Rebel football program.

The west side of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be razed to make way for an entirely new structure that will transform and elevate the gameday experience. Vast premium seating improvements will be made, including upper and lower level suites. Club seating will be added as well, along with living room box seats, loge seats and ledge seats that share an indoor club area. Many more fan features will be added to the west side along with office space and more.

Already one of college baseball’s very best venues, Oxford-University Stadium will provide even more enhancements for both fans and student-athletes. An indoor field facility will be added behind the outfield, allowing the Rebels to practice on turf and in any weather conditions. The renovations will include improved, symmetrical seating and terraces for tents and other viewing considerations in the outfield, as well as the new All-American plaza to welcome fans to Swayze Field.

The Ole Miss Soccer Stadium will see its grandstand rebuilt and expanded. The new grandstand will feature an enlarged press area, shaded seating for patrons, upgraded fan services, concessions and restrooms. A student seating area will be added along with a shaded standing-room-only area. Fans will also have direct access to parking with a new parking lot added adjacent to the stadium. Finally, team restrooms will be added for student-athletes.

The Ole Miss Softball Complex will be completely rebuilt and rotated to face northeast. The all-new grandstand will feature an expanded press box, shaded seating for fans as well as upgraded fan amenities, including concessions and restrooms. Terraced seating will be added in the outfield for students. The stadium renovations will also provide room for a parking lot adjacent to the field. The team will benefit from enlarged bullpens, as well as team offices and storage.

Finally, the Ole Miss Golf Complex will receive a renovation that will overhaul areas for both the men’s and women’s teams. The Whitten Golf Center will receive a complete makeover with new team locker rooms, meeting areas and offices, and it will be linked with the team’s adjacent indoor training area, the Herrington Center.

For detailed information, renderings or to contribute to the campaign, visit ChampionsNowOleMiss.com.