MSU Women’s Basketball Game at Kentucky Rescheduled For Jan. 13

Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Special to the Item

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball game at Kentucky has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13 in Lexington, Ky. The game will tip-off at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+. 

 

The contest was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, but a combination of positive Covid-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Kentucky women’s basketball program forced the game to be postponed. 

 

For the most up-to-date information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU women’s basketball on Twitter, like them on Facebook, and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateWBK. 

