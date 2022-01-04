MSU Women’s Basketball Game at Kentucky Rescheduled For Jan. 13

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball game at Kentucky has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13 in Lexington, Ky. The game will tip-off at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

The contest was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, but a combination of positive Covid-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Kentucky women’s basketball program forced the game to be postponed.

For the most up-to-date information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU women’s basketball on Twitter, like them on Facebook, and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateWBK.