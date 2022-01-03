MSU Women’s Basketball Game at Kentucky Postponed; State Will Play At South Carolina Sunday

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball game at Kentucky on Jan. 3 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Kentucky women’s basketball program. Due to the open dates for both MSU and South Carolina, State and SC have agreed to play on Sunday, Jan. 2 in Columbia, South Carolina.

The game at South Carolina will tip-off at 5 p.m. CT. Broadcast details will be announced at a later time.

The matchup at South Carolina was originally scheduled for Feb. 6 but due to both Mississippi State and South Carolina having postponed games on Sunday and Monday, the game has been moved up to Sunday.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECSports.com.

