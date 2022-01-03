MSU Men’s Basketball SEC Road Opener At Missouri Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Mississippi State’s men’s basketball matchup at Missouri scheduled for Wednesday, January 5 has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Missouri basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available at www.SECSports.com

