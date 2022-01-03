MSU Men’s Basketball SEC Road Opener At Missouri Postponed

Published 1:06 pm Monday, January 3, 2022

By Special to the Item

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Mississippi State’s men’s basketball matchup at Missouri scheduled for Wednesday, January 5 has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Missouri basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

 

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available at www.SECSports.com

 

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the men’s basketball program. Fans also can follow the program on its social media outlets by searching ‘HailStateMBK’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

