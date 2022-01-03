Mississippi State’s Tyrrell, Anderson Named to United Soccer Coaches’ Southeast Region Second Team

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State soccer’s Andrea Tyrrell and Maddy Anderson has been named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches’ Southeast Region Second Team.

The announcement marks the first second-team regional honor since 2019 and is the first for both Bulldogs. It is also the first time since 2017 that multiple MSU players were named to a regional team in the same season.

“We are so proud of the regional recognition for these two players,” head coach James Armstrong said, “and love the way they represent our program.”

Southeast Region Second Team:

Tyrrell, the senior defender from Toronto, Ontario, started in every game this season, finding the scoresheet twice which is the highest of her career thus far for the Maroon and White. The captain logged 1,497 total minutes for MSU this season and scored the tying goal against Texas A&M (10/21), sparking a come-from-behind win over the Aggies. Tyrrell and the rest of the Bulldog defense never allowed opponents to score more than two goals all season long.

Anderson, the sophomore goalkeeper from Seabrook, Texas, logged 1,500 minutes this season, recording 65 saves with a save percentage of .774. The Bulldog wrapped up her 2021 campaign with a 5-8-3 record and her four shutouts is tied for eighth in MSU single-season history. Anderson earned her fifth win of the year by striking the game-winning goal on her first career shot against Ole Miss (10/28). Earlier this season, she earned her second career Player of the Week honor for her efforts against Minnesota and Iowa, featuring a career-high 13 saves against the Gophers.

The announcement comes a month after both Anderson and Tyrrell were also named to the 2021 All-SEC Second Team – the first time since 2017 that two Mississippi State players made the list in the same season.

The Bulldogs were one of eight Southeastern Conference schools that made up the 2021 USC Southeast Region Second Team, and one of two SEC schools with multiple players listed on the team.

For more information on the Bulldog soccer program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateSOC” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.