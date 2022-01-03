Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Will Hold Annual Teddy Bear Toss vs McNeese State on Wednesday

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women’s basketball is back at home after spending the Thanksgiving holiday in Florida. The Bulldogs will host McNeese State at 6 p.m. inside the Humphry Coliseum while also hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss at halftime of the game.

GAME INFORMATION

MSU (5-1, 0-0 SEC) vs McNeese State (3-3, 0-0 Southland)

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 1 // Time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum)

Watch: SEC Network+ // Listen: MSU Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Jason Crowder)

Teddy Bear Toss

Everyone’s favorite promotion, the Teddy Bear Toss, is back this season. Bring a stuffed animal to throw onto the court at halftime of Wednesday’s game and get a free ticket to the contest. All stuffed animals will be donated to kids over the holiday season.

Among The Nation’s Best

Mississippi State is doing a great job of protecting the basketball this season. State currently leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in turnovers per game with a low of 10.2 per game.

Despite being undersized, the Bulldogs are protecting the paint well. MSU is averaging 8.0 blocks per game (48 total on the year) which is the third-most blocks per game in the nation. Their 48 total blocks in the sixth-most in the country.

20-points Is Too Easy

Rickea Jackson has scored at least 20-points in a game 14 times in her career.

Jackson’s 14 games with at least 20-points scored is the seventh-most 20-point games in program history.

She is 11 shy of cracking the top five.

Stars In The Making

A pair of young Bulldogs have stepped up in a big way this season in JerKaila Jordan and Denae Carter.

Jordan, a sophomore, has been one of State’s top performers night in and night out. Jordan is currently second on the team in points per game (17.5) and rebounds per game (6.7). She has also been strong defensively as she has recorded the second-most steals (12) and the third-most blocked shots (9).

Carter, a true freshman, has a non-stop motor and it shows as she leads the team in total rebounds (41), rebounds per game (6.7) and blocked shots (12).

The pair has combined to score 32% of the team’s points and rebounds this season.

Series History

Mississippi State leads the all-time series vs McNeese State 3-0.

When the game is played in Starkville, MSU is 2-0.

The last meeting came back on Dec. 20, 2007, when Mississippi State defeated McNeese 94-52.

Get-To-Know McNeese State

McNeese State is coached by Lynn Kennedy, who is in his first season with the Cowgirls.

Kennedy has guided McNeese to a 3-3 record on the young season. Kennedy has a career record of 345-274 over 20 years. He spent the last six seasons a Portland State, where he won the program’s only Big Sky Tournament championship in 2018-19 and set a Big Sky record with 25 wins that season.

The Cowgirls are led by Kaili Chamberlin, averaging 11.3 points per game, and Desirae Hansen, averaging 10.8 ppg).

As a team, they are averaging 75.5 ppg while allowing 66.3 points. From the field, they are shooting 40% while their opponents are shooting 41%.

Up Next

Mississippi State will be on the road for two games following its contest with McNeese State. On Saturday, State will travel to Norman, Okla. for the first time in program history to take on the Sooners at 2 p.m. CT. Following eight days off, State is back on the road when they travel to UT Martin Sunday, Dec. 12. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.

For the most up-to-date information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU women’s basketball on Twitter, like them on Facebook, and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateWBK.