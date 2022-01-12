Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Game at Kentucky Postponed

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball game at Kentucky on January 13 has been postponeddue to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State women’s basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECSports.com.

