Mississippi State Hosts Missouri Thursday in Annual Think Pink Game

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball program is back at home Thursday to host Missouri in its annual ‘Think Pink Game’ presented by OCH Regional Medical Center. The Bulldogs and Tigers will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. and be broadcast live on SEC Network.

GAME INFORMATION

Mississippi State (11-7, 2-4 SEC) vs Missouri (15-5, 4-3 SEC)

Date: Thursday, Jan. 27 // Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

Location: Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum)

Watch: SEC Network // Listen: MSU Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Jason Crowder)

Series History

• Mississippi State leads the all-time series, 9-3. When the game has been played in Starkville, the Bulldogs still have the series advantage, 3-2.

• The last meeting between the two programs was in Starkville on Feb. 28, 2021. Missouri walked away with the victory, 77-57.

• This will be the first of two meetings between the two programs this season. Mississippi State will travel to Columbia on Feb. 20.

Pink Game Heroics

• The pink game has always been special for Myah Taylor, and she has a history of showing out during the pink game.

• In three career ‘Think Pink Games,’ Taylor averages 11 points, four assists, two steals, and two rebounds.

She scored 16 as a sophomore in 2020 and had 11 last season. She is also perfect from the free throw line (4-4)

• ‘Carry On The Memory’ – Myah Taylor feature story written by Joel Coleman

STATE by the Numbers

• Mississippi State averages 71.9 points per game (seventh-best in the SEC), with opponents averaging 65.0 ppg (13th in the SEC).

• State is shooting 42% from the floor while opponents are shooting 39%.

• The Bulldogs are averaging just 11.3 turnovers per game while forcing teams to turn the ball over 16.8 times per contest.

• Anastasia Hayes (17.6 ppg) is leading the Bulldogs in scoring this season, while JerKaila Jordan (13.7 ppg) is also averaging double-digit points.

• Denae Carter leads the team in rebounds per game (8.4) and blocks (2.1). The last freshman to lead the team in both categories was Martha Alwal in 2012 (7.2 rpg / 2.7 bpg).

• Both Annie and Myah Taylor are averaging over 35 minutes per game. Jordan averages 29.5, with Denae Carter averaging over 20 mpg at 24.1.

Get-To-Know Missouri

• Mizzou enters Thursday with a 15-5 overall record and 4-3 in the SEC. They won their most recent matchup against Texas A&M on Sunday, 78-69.

• Following a three-game losing streak, the Tigers have won their last two games.

• Mizzou is the only team this season that has beaten South Carolina. The Tigers kicked off SEC play with a 70-69 overtime win at home against South Carolina. Missouri connected on seven triples and shot 43% from the field in the game.

• The Tigers are averaging 73.7 points per game (3rd best in the SEC) and allowing opponents to score 64.6 ppg (11th in the SEC).

• Missouri’s shooting percentage (.469) is the best average in the SEC and the country’s 7th best field goal percentage.

Up Next

Mississippi State will be back at home on Sunday when they host Texas A&M at 3 p.m.

