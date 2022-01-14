Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers asking for tips on cats hit with blow gun darts in Poplarville

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers along with Poplarville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the individual/individuals involved in shooting cats with darts from a blowgun.

Over the last couple of years, cats have been struck with a yellow dart, about 4-5″ long with an arrow on the end. Attached you will find photos of one cat that was struck by a dart and fortunately survived.

Since individuals may be charged with a felony under Mississippi’s Animal Cruelty law that was signed in 2020, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2500 for an arrest if the tip comes through us. Information on these crimes can be sent to Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips, or by calling 1-877-787-5898.

For questions for the Poplarville Police Department, please call Central Dispatch at 601-749-5482 or 601-749-5483.