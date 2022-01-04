MHP releases New Year’s travel enforcement period summary

The Mississippi Highway Patrol New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded Sunday, January 2nd, at midnight. The period began on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 178 crashes resulting in 25 injuries with two fatal crashes and two deaths. The deadly crashes occurred in Desoto and Hinds Counties.

FATAL CRASH DESOTO COUNTY, 12/30/2021

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, at approximately 8:10 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 51 in Desoto County. A 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by 23-year-old Crystal Parks of Sarah, MS, was traveling south on Highway 51 when it collided with a north-bound 2006 Dodge Durango driven by 31-year-old Catlin Carlisle of Coldwater, MS. Crystal Parks received fatal injuries as a result of this crash. Catlin Carlisle was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

FATAL CRASH HINDS COUNTY, 01/01/2022

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 4:38 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-20 near the 22-mile marker in Hinds County.

A 2008 Suzuki SX4, driven by 26-year-old Marcus A. Davaul of Jackson, MS, traveled west on I-20, near the 22-mile marker, when the vehicle left the road and struck a fence. Mr. Davaul was transported to UMMC by ambulance, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

NEW YEAR TRAVEL PERIOD ENFORCEMENT OVERVIEW 2021 vs. 2020

2021-2022 New Year Holiday Enforcement Totals,

December 30 – January 2

Total Citations – 14,792

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 1421

DUI’s – 279

Crashes – 178

Fatal Crashes – 3

Fatalities – 3

Motorist Assist – 196

2020-2021 New Year Holiday Enforcement Totals,

December 31- January 3

Total Citations – 6,254

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 363

DUI’s – 184

Crashes – 158

Fatal Crashes – 3

Fatalities – 3

Motorist Assist – 69